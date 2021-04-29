GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

-
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980.
-
The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit.
-
Risk-prone investors are likely to give support to cable.
The GBP/USD pair maintains its strength from Wednesday lows near 1.3850 and accumulates a move above 100 pips posting its strong gains in the past few sessions. The pair refreshed its weekly high near 1.3980, although the pair seems to find it difficult to sustain above the mentioned level.
At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading 1.3956, up 0.18% on the day.
The pair gains at the expense of the US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the movement of the greenback against its counterpart. The index lost its ground on Wednesday and fell to multi-week lows below 90.55, thus exerting pressure on the pair. The move was exclusively sponsored by the unchanged and widely anticipated tone of the US central bank approach on its current accommodative monetary policy with the Fed maintained status-quo on short term interest rates and a bond-buying program. Fed Chair Jerone Powell's comments came just before US President Joe Biden’s first speech to Congress on the unveiling of a sweeping package for families and education. Investors already discounted the decision and, thus, remained unfazed largely by the announcement.
On the other hand, the sterling benefits from better economic recovery prospects after the pick up in covid vaccine roll-out programme overcoming some initial hiccups in the supply of the essential vaccine. Moving on, the optimism around the Brexit deal, after the EU Parliament voted by a large majority to give the final approval to the Brexit deal amid chaos, complaints and a court challenge, lifted the sentiment around sterling. As per the tally total of 660 votes in favour, with five against and 32 abstentions.
As said, the gains were seemed limited after Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland faces a party nauseated over the Brexit fallout, followed by the Scottish election on May 6 that holds risk for the pound against the dollar and euro.
As for now, investors await the US advance Q1 GDP release and the Price Index on a quarterly basis for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3945
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3938
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3838
|Daily SMA50
|1.3876
|Daily SMA100
|1.3749
|Daily SMA200
|1.3416
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3951
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4062
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German HICP, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 following its run-up to fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German HICP, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 following its run-up to fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.