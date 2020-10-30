GBP/USD: Drops for third day towards 1.2900 on chatters of UK’s national lockdown

- GBP/USD reverses pullback from the lowest in two weeks while easing from 1.2939.
- More than a dozen area in the UK will have tougher activity restrictions, pressure mounts for national lockdown in England.
- IMF suggests easy money to Britain, Brexit talks keep dwindling around fisheries off-late.
GBP/USD declines to 1.2920 while heading into Friday’s London open. The pair earlier tried to snap the two-day losing streak while bouncing off 1.2880 to 1.2939. Though, fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence will recall the UK’s national lockdown recently weigh on the quote. This ignores the US dollar’s latest corrective pullback amid a light calendar. Covid updates, Brexit news and the second-tier US data should be watched for near-term direction.
Virus woes ignore DXY consolidation…
ITV shares comment from the Tory government diplomats while citing the pressure to impose a national lockdown in England. The move, as spotted by the piece, takes clues from the recently rising COVID-19 figures as well as the update that two million people in West Yorkshire are moving into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, as per the news. Also backing the government is the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England shows that the pandemic case rates in England are rising for all age groups except 10 to 19 year-olds.
While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led army searches for the clues to combat the deadly virus and its economic impacts, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva advises British finance minister Rishi Sunak to increase public investment and bolster welfare support for people who lose their jobs because of the crisis, as per Reuters.
Elsewhere, the British government refrains from backing down on the fisheries when it comes to Brexit negotiations with the European Union (EU). However, David Frost and the company also want progress in the talks. Hence, the deadlock continues to bore GBP/USD traders while praising the bears.
On the other hand, the US stimulus stalemate is also trying to fade the US dollar’s upside momentum. As a result, the US dollar index (DXY) steps back from the monthly high to revisit the sub-94.00 region.
Market’s risk-tone sentiment remains mildly heavy amid the continuation of well-known fears and cautious mood ahead of the US presidential election. The second-tier data from the UK and the US may entertain GBP/USD traders during the rest of the day while keeping downside pressure on the quote.
Technical analysis
Considering the normal RSI levels, the latest corrective moves may aim for the previous support line stretched from September 23, at 1.2971 now. Until then, a downside break of the 100-day SMA level of 1.2875 can offer immediate support to GBP/USD traders ahead of the monthly low of 1.2819 and then the 1.2800 round-figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2918
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2984
|Daily SMA50
|1.3001
|Daily SMA100
|1.2871
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3026
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2881
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2936
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
