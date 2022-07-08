- GBP/USD witnessed fresh selling on Friday and eroded a major part of the overnight gains.
- Domestic issues continued weighin on the British pound and acted as a headwind for the pair.
- Fed rate hike bets lifted the USD to a fresh 20-year high and contributed to the selling bias.
- Investors now look forward to the US monthly employment report (NFP) for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair attracted fresh selling near the 1.2055 region on Friday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's positive move. The intraday downfall picked up pace during the early European session and dragged spot prices to a fresh daily low, back closer to the 1.1900 mark in the last hour.
The British pound did get a minor lift on Thursday after Boris Johnson announced that he would quit as British Prime Minister and ended the recent political drama at 10 Downing Street. The market reaction, however, turned out to be short-lived as Johnson's departure was almost a certainty and was largely priced in by markets. Furthermore, other domestic issues continued acting as a headwind for sterling, which, along with a fresh bout of the US dollar buying, exerted fresh downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Investors remain concerned that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union amid the cost of living crisis. Furthermore, the Bank of England is expected to adopt a gradual approach toward raising interest rates amid growing recession fears, which further undermined the GBP. In contrast, minutes of the June 14-15 FOMC meeting released on Wednesday reinforced bets for a faster policy tightening and continued lending support to the US dollar.
In fact, policymakers emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it meant slowing an economy and indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood pushed the safe-haven greenback to a fresh two-decade high, which further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's intraday decline. Market participants now look forward to the US monthly jobs report (NFP), due later during the early North American session, for a fresh trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1946
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1.2024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.217
|Daily SMA50
|1.2353
|Daily SMA100
|1.274
|Daily SMA200
|1.3123
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.203
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1945
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2187
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews multi-decade lows below 1.0100
EUR/USD extended its slide in the early European session and touched its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0100. The risk-averse market environment helps the dollar preserve its strength against its rivals ahead of the highly-anticipated June jobs report.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1950 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south in the European morning on Friday and dropped below 1.1950 amid renewed dollar strength. The US Dollar Index trades at its highest level in nearly two decades above 106.00 as investors await Nonfarm Payrolls data for June.
Gold seems vulnerable near YTD low, remains below $1,750 ahead of NFP
Gold Price continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from the YTD low. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets kept the USD elevated near a 20-year high and capped gains.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!