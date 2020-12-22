GBP/USD drops below 1.3400 amid fears over UK’s covid testing capacity, Brexit

- GBP/USD stands on the slippery ground, refreshes intraday low.
- Fears of a major virus outbreak, short on capacity to test covid symptoms weigh the quote.
- Tory MPs told to back Brexit trade deal next week amid progress in talks over fisheries, EU policymakers remain apathetic.
- UK’s final reading on Q3 GDP, US stimulus passage can direct immediate moves.
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low to 1.3380, down 0.52% on a day, during the three-day downtrend ahead of Tuesday’s London open. The Cable slumped to the lowest since December 11 the previous day before bouncing off 1.3188.
While the coronavirus (COVID-19) strain and no Brexit positives from the European Union (EU) can be termed as the major drawbacks for the Cable, the US dollar’s broad gains over the nearness to the covid stimulus also weigh the quote. Moving on, Sterling traders will keep their eyes on the passage of the US aid package and the final version of the Q3 2020 UK GDP for short-term direction. Though, major attention will be given to the Brexit and covid headlines.
Although major drug producers and the European Medicine Agency (EMA) assure no major threats from the fresh covid variant, over 40 countries have cut down UK travels and PM Boris Johnson is under pressure, per The Guardian, to recall the national lockdown. Also on the negative side are the chatters, backed by the Financial Times (FT), suggesting the UK may not have enough coronavirus test kits to meet surging demand in the coming weeks, according to an internal government document, as the new strain of Covid-19 sends cases soaring. “The forecast that demand could exceed 700,000 tests a day, when capacity currently stands at 650,000, was made before the effect of the new strain of Covid-19 was fully understood,” said the news further.
On the other hand, The Telegraph came out with the report indicating that the British Members of the Parliaments (MPs) are pushed to back the Brexit trade deal during the next week after UK PM Johnson shows readiness to compromise over fisheries demand. However, the EU diplomats were spotted saying, “there’s still a no from us.”
Contrary to the EU and the UK policymakers, the US Congress members are ready with the much-awaited covid aid package and the government funding. After crossing the House, the $2.3 trillion fund flow appeal has enough votes in the Senate to reach President Donald Trump’s desk.
Amid these plays, stock futures remain pressured whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields decline 1.3 basis points (bps) by press time.
While the confirmation of the initial Q3 GDP figures of 15.5% QoQ and the passage of US stimulus can probe the GBP/USD pair for now, pessimism over Brexit and the virus can’t stop the sellers for long.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a three-month-old rising trend line, at 1.3190 now, GBP/USD remains on the bulls’ radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3389
|Today Daily Change
|-65 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|1.3454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3392
|Daily SMA50
|1.321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3119
|Daily SMA200
|1.2776
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3517
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3188
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3625
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.3400 amid Brexit, virus concerns
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3400 amid resurgent US dollar demand, as new covid strain concerns dent risk. Brexit uncertainty looms despite the UK's offer to Brussels. The US House votes to approve the covid relief package. Eyes on Brexit, virus updates and UK data.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.22 as US dollar finds its feet amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2200 ahead of the European open, having failed to find acceptance once again above the 1.2250 barrier. The resurgent haven demand for the US dollar amid fears over the new covid strain and stimulus passage weighs on the spot.
Gold battles 50-HMA on the road to recovery
Gold consolidates Monday’s sharp drop to $1855. 50-HMA challenges the recovery mode after the bearish crossover. The bearish crossover spotted on the said timeframe is likely capping the upside attempts in the spot. Bullish RSI keeps the buyers hopeful.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.