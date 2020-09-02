GBP/USD drops below 1.3300 on dovish BoE commentary, USD strength

By Eren Sengezer
  • GBP/USD dropped below 1.3300 during the American session.
  • BoE's Ramsden says that they can step up the pace of QE if needed.
  • US Dollar Index continues to push higher toward 93.00.

The GBP/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours and touched a fresh daily low of 1.3829. As of writing, the pair was down 0.62% on the day at 1.3298.

Dovish tone from BoE officials hurt GBP

The dovish commentary from Bank of England (BoE) officials seems to be weighing on the British pound on Wednesday. While presenting the BoE's annual report, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said that the BoE could step up the pace of quantitative easing (QE) significantly if needed. "We have headroom to do materially more QE," Ramsden added. "We could do it fast if market dysfunction required it."

Additionally, Governor Andrew Bailey said that it's very important for the BoE's framework to be robust enough so they can "go big and go fast." Moreover, Bailey noted that inflation expectations have been pretty stable.

Moreover, BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe argued that it's possible to unwind a part of the balance sheet without affecting the economy, as long as markets continue to function well. 

On the other hand, the broad-based USD strength caused GBP/USD to extend its daily slide. The US Dollar Index, which slumped to its lowest level in more than two years below 92.00 on Tuesday, is staging a decisive rebound and was last seen gaining 0.52% on the day at 92.80. 

Earlier in the day, the data published by the ADP Research Institue showed that private-sector employment in August increased by 428,000. Although this reading came in much worse than the market expectation of 950,000 the negative impact on the USD was short-lived. 

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3302
Today Daily Change -0.0082
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 1.3384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3155
Daily SMA50 1.2858
Daily SMA100 1.264
Daily SMA200 1.2734
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3482
Previous Daily Low 1.3356
Previous Weekly High 1.3357
Previous Weekly Low 1.3054
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3404
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3282
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3585

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K

EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.3350 afer US data

GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.3350 afer US data

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970

XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970

Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.

Gold News

Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market

Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market

Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.

Read more

WTI: Slides to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range support

WTI: Slides to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range support

The intraday selling around WTI crude oil picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed spot prices to fresh weekly lows. The commodity has now dropped to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range, which if broken should set the stage for additional weakness.

Oil News

