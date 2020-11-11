  • Pound loses momentum as equity prices correct lower.
  • US dollar boosted by higher Treasury yields, DXY at six-day highs.

The GBP/USD dropped further and fell to 1.3191, hitting a fresh daily low. It is hovering around 1.3200, under pressure and correcting lower after trading earlier on Wednesday momentarily above 1.3300, at two-month highs.

The pound lost momentum across the board as the rally in equity markets eased. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones failed to hold into positive territory and is falling by 0.08% while the Nasdaq gains more than 1.30%. The deterioration in risk sentiment weighed on GBP/USD.

Despite the retreat, the pound remains among the top performers of the current week supported by expectations that a deal will be reached between negotiators of the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The greenback gained momentum after the beginning of the American session. The DXY rose above 93.10 to the highest level in almost a week. Higher US yields are supporting the dollar. The 10-year yield stands at 0.96%, around the highest levels since March.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.32
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.3248
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3028
Daily SMA50 1.2976
Daily SMA100 1.2917
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3278
Previous Daily Low 1.3153
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3231
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3352
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3425

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. ECB President Lagarde echoed these comments. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases are weighing.

GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 and dipped below 1.32 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Ireland's Coveney said talks could fall apart. 

Gold struggled to preserve intraday gains and turned negative during the European session. The risk-on mood, a modest USD uptick exerted some downward pressure on the commodity. COVID-19 jitters, reviving hopes for US fiscal stimulus helped limit the downside for the metal.

Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture.

WTI extends the upside to the $43.00 level on Wednesday. Optimism following Biden's win and COVID-19 vaccine support prices. EIA's weekly report on crude oil supplies comes in on Thursday.

