GBP/USD drops below 1.25, as the US dollar surges across the board

GBP/UDS has dropped below 1.25, hitting the lowest since October. The US dollar is gaining ground across the board as US yields are rising. Investors are rotating back to stocks and abandoning bonds, thus pushing returns higher.

Coronavirus fears have triggered high volatility in markets. Fears of a broad spread and of a financial crisis have gripped investors. Events are canceled all over the world and teh number of infections is surging.

Here is how the move looks on the daily chart as sterling is back to levels last seen when Brexit was worryigng markets.