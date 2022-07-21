- GBP/USD turns lower for the second straight day amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
- Elevated US bond yields and a turnaround in the risk sentiment underpin the safe-haven buck.
- Receding bets for a 100 bps Fed rate hike in July could cap the USD and limit losses for the major.
Having faced rejection near the 1.2000 psychological mark, the GBP/USD pair is turning lower for the second successive day on Thursday and retreating further from a two-week high touched on Tuesday. The downward trajectory extended through the early part of the European session and dragged spot prices to a three-day low, around the 1.1920 region in the last hour.
The recent recovery in the equity markets ran out of steam rather quickly amid the worsening economic outlook. Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising borrowing costs, the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China would pose challenges to global growth. Apart from this, the nervousness ahead of the crucial European Central Bank decision led to an intraday turnaround in the risk sentiment. This, in turn, assisted the safe-haven US dollar to attract some dip-buying and exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The USD was further underpinned by elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations that the Fed would be forced to tighten its policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation. That said, receding bets for a 100 bps Fed rate hike move in July capped any meaningful upside for the greenback. On the other hand, the British pound drew support from the fact that the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday raised the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike in August. This, in turn, helped limit deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair.
Traders also seem to be reluctant to place aggressive bets, prefering to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial European Central Bank policy decision. The announcement will influence the shared currency and trigger some cross-driven volatility around the GBP/USD pair. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. The data would drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1936
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.1969
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2034
|Daily SMA50
|1.2263
|Daily SMA100
|1.2601
|Daily SMA200
|1.3048
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2038
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1954
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2104
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB
EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid souring risk sentiment
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, as the US dollar recovers losses amid a negative shift in risk sentiment. Traders remain cautious ahead of the critical ECB decision. The UK political uncertainty offsets aggressive BOE tightening expectations.
Gold price weakens further below $1,700, seems vulnerable near one-year low
Gold price witnessed selling for the second straight day and dropped to a nearly one-year low. The prospects for a further rise in interest rates continued to drive flows away from the yellow metal.
Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!