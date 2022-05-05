GBP/USD drops back below 1.2600 as Brexit news, NI elections test bulls ahead of BOE

- GBP/USD pulls back from weekly top, consolidates the biggest daily gains in 13 months.
- UK PM Johnson renews NI protocol jitters amid Irish elections, pushing EU over compromise.
- USD struggles for clear directions around one-week low after the post-Fed slump.
- BOE is likely to announce 25 bps rate hike but bulls need more to keep control.
GBP/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 1.2580, extending the pullback from the weekly top while paring the heaviest daily jump since April 2021. Headlines concerning Brexit hardships and cautious sentiment amid the Northern Ireland (NI) election, as well as ahead of the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy, seem to favor sellers during early Thursday morning in Europe. That said, the post-Fed USD weakness propelled cable the previous.
UK PM Boris Johnson renewed Brexit woes by giving the European Union (EU), “one last chance” to compromise over Northern Ireland (NI) protocol, per The Times. The move could have been a political gimmick as NI elections begin on Thursday.
Also weighing on the GBP/USD prices are headlines challenging the risk appetite, mainly emanating from the European Union (EU) and China. The EU’s sixth round of sanctions on Russia and readiness for more hints at further hardships for Western friends including the UK. Elsewhere, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) added over 80 Chinese firms to the list of companies facing probable delisting from the US exchanges while the covid conditions also remain grim in the world’s second-largest economy.
Amid these plays, the S& 500 Futures drop 0.10% intraday, snapping a three-day rebound from a yearly low, despite Wall Street’s rally.
Looking forward, the BOE is up for 25 basis points (bps) of a rate hike, as already conveyed in the previous meeting. Though, economic hardships due to the escalating inflation pressure market players to seek something more than what’s promised from the “Old Lady”. Should the British central bank match market forecasts, the GBP/USD may reverse the previous day’s gains while copying the USD’s conditions post-FOMC.
Other than the BOE, the US Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Cost will also entertain GBP/USD traders ahead of Friday’s US jobs report.
Also read: BOE Preview: A 25 bps rate hike can’t save GBP bulls amid economic gloom
Technical analysis
GBP/USD rebound remains elusive unless crossing a downward sloping trend line from April 2021, around 1.2850 by the press time. On the contrary, lows marked during January 2019 and the latest bottom, respectively around 1.2430 and 1.2410, challenge the cable pair’s downturn.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|1.2629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2842
|Daily SMA50
|1.3045
|Daily SMA100
|1.3281
|Daily SMA200
|1.3453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
