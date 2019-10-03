GBP/USD drops back below 1.2300 as UK Services PMI plunges to 49.5 in September

The UK Services sector activity entered into contraction in September, the latest survey report from Markit Economics showed this Thursday.

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Index fell to 49.5 in September vs. 50.6 booked in the previous month while missing expectations of 50.3.

Key Points:

New and outstanding business both decline.

Fastest rate of job shedding since August 2010.

Weakest expectations for activity since July 2016.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, noted:

"A trio of grim reports on the economy means that the vast service sector has now joined manufacturing and construction in decline. Only the collapse in confidence immediately following the 2016 referendum has seen a steeper overall deterioration in the economy during the past decade, but September’s decline is all the more ominous, being the result of an insidious weakening of demand over the past year rather than a sudden shock.”

“At current levels the surveys point to GDP falling by 0.1% in the third quarter which, coming on the heels of a decline in the second quarter, would mean the UK is facing a heightened risk of recession.”

GBP/USD failed to sustain the bounce above 1.2300 and slipped towards 1.2285 region after the pound was hit by the UK Services PMI big miss.