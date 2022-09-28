- GBP/USD fades the previous day’s corrective bounce off the all-time low.
- IMF criticized the latest moves from British government, BOE.
- UK Chancellor Kwarteng remains optimistic, BOE’s Pill also tried to convince bulls but both failed.
- European energy crisis, firmer yields and US data also weigh on the prices ahead of speeches from Fed, BOE policymakers.
GBP/USD resumes a downtrend, after a brief pause on flashing the record low, as the cable bears cheer the UK’s economic hardships and the upbeat catalysts for the US dollar. That said, the quote refreshed intraday low to 1.0686 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) openly criticized Britain's new economic strategy on Tuesday, following another slide in bond markets that forced the Bank of England (BOE) to promise a "significant" response to stabilize the economy, reported Reuters.
Alternatively, "Normalizing monetary policy is not a race between countries and markets are sometimes uncomfortable with that," Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday. On the same line, British Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng also tried to placate GBP/USD bears while saying that they will have a credible plan to reduce debt-to-GDP.
Elsewhere, Leaks in Russia’s gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea raise woes that the Eurozone’s energy supply problems are likely to be permanent. The same intensify fears of recession inside the bloc, especially amid an absence of impressive data and inflation fears.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained mildly bid around the two-decade high as US Durable Goods Orders declined by 0.2% in August versus the market forecasts of -0.4% and the revised down prior reading of -0.1%. Additionally, US CB Consumer Confidence improved for the second consecutive month to 108.00 for September versus 104.5 expected and 103.20 prior.
Despite the upbeat data, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, “At some point, it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases and hold rates for a while to assess the impact on the economy." However, markets cared more for St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard who mentioned that they have a serious inflation problem in the US, as reported by Reuters. "More rate rises to come in future meetings." Additionally, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the central bank is moving "very aggressively," and there is a high risk of "overdoing it."
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed mixed and yields were firmer, which in turn allowed the S&P 500 Futures remain sluggish around a three-month low.
Moving on, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability of the Bank of England Sir Jon Cunliffe is up for a speech and will be watched closely for clues about the BOE’s next move, amid chatters over a 1.0% rate hike. Further, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also speak and can entertain the GBP/USD traders.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the 5.5-year-old support line, now resistance around 1.0970, the GBP/USD pair remains on the bear’s radar.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.0732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1378
|Daily SMA50
|1.1758
|Daily SMA100
|1.2013
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0838
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes more weakness despite higher-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data
The AUD/USD pair is expected to slip down to near 0.6400 despite the release of the lower-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data. The economic data has landed at 0.6%, higher than the estimates of 0.4%, but lower than the prior release of 1.3%.
EUR/USD dribbles on the way to 0.9465
EUR/USD holds lower ground near the 20-year bottom, sidelined of late. Oversold RSI tests bears around January 2001 peak. Bearish MACD signals, clear break of previous support from July keep sellers hopeful.
Gold turns sideways around $1,630 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is displaying a dull performance as investors have sidelined ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell. The precious metal is juggling around $1,630.00 after a modest decline from the critical hurdle of $1,640.00.
Ethereum price still stands a chance to rally to $1,500 for these reasons
Ethereum price failed and was rejected at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. There is a significant downtick in bearish momentum amidst the recent decline. Invalidation of an uptrend potential depends on the swing low at $1,006 remaining untagged.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.