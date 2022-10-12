GBP/USD dribbles around 1.1000 despite downbeat UK GDP, BOE’s bond-buying, Fed Minutes in focus

- GBP/USD struggles to keep the first daily gains in six around two-week low on softer UK statistics.
- UK GDP contracted 0.3% in August, IP/MP also dropped during the stated month.
- Chatters that BOE will extend bond-buying program also propel the Cable pair.
- FOMC Minutes, UK policymakers’ action will be crucial as hawkish Fed bets favor pair bears.
GBP/USD pays little heed to the UK’s downbeat economics for August as it seesaws around the 1.1000 threshold, snapping a five-day downtrend, as markets in London open for Wednesday’s trading. The reason could be linked to the softer yields and the hopes for extended stimulus from British authorities.
UK Gross Domestic Product dropped to -0.3% MoM in August versus 0.0% expected and 0.2% prior whereas the Industrial Production (IP) and Manufacturing Production (MP) also slumped into the negative territory during the stated month.
Also read:
Earlier in the day, the Financial Times (FT) raised expectations of the Bank of England’s (BOE) prolonged bond-buying and fuelled the GBP/USD prices. “The Bank of England has signaled privately to bankers that it could extend its emergency bond-buying program past this Friday’s deadline, according to people briefed on the discussions, even as Governor Andrew Bailey warned pension funds that they “have three days left” before the support ends,” mentioned FT.
It should be noted that the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey amplified the risk-off mood by citing the Financial Policy Committee’s (FPC) decision to intervene in the financial market after noting market volatility surpassed the bank stress test. The BOE expanded their gilt buying program to include inflation-linked gilts for the remainder of their intervention (due to finish on 14 October, UK time).
On the other hand, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester joined the chorus of hawkish Fed policymakers and propelled the market’s wager on the US central bank’s next move, which defends the US dollar buyers even as the yields retreat. That said, the latest readings of the CME’s FedWatch Tool show that market players are pricing in nearly 81% chance of the Fed’s 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in November.
Amid these plays, the US 30-year Treasury yields remain sidelined near 3.91% after rising to the highest level since 2014 the previous day whereas the US 2-year bond coupons ease to 4.28%, down for the second consecutive day. With the softer yields and hopes of further liquidity, not just from the UK but also from Japan, the S&P 500 Futures rebound from the weekly/monthly low, up 0.65% intraday at the latest.
Moving on, GBP/USD traders will keep searching for the BOE’s confirmation on the FT story for a further upside move, failing to get that may highlight the DXY strength and recall the bears. Also likely to exert downside pressure on the Cable pair is the existence of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes and hopes of the Fed’s aggression.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the convergence of the 10-DMA and 21-DMA, around 1.1170 appears a tough nut to crack for the GBP/USD buyers. That said, a three-week-old horizontal support restricts immediate downside near 1.0830.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1009
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|1.0968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.118
|Daily SMA50
|1.157
|Daily SMA100
|1.1889
|Daily SMA200
|1.2513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0953
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.1000 after dismal UK data
GBP/USD continues to move at around 1.1000 in the early European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in August and Industrial Production declined by 1.8%. The US docket will feature PPI data.
EUR/USD rises above 0.9700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed minutes
EUR/USD has climbed above the immediate hurdle of 0.9700 in early Europe. The risk profile is still averse while the US dollar is holding the recent upside. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY holds gains above 146.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is consolidating the latest upsurge to fresh 24-year highs near 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. US dollar extends uptrend ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.