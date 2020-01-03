GBP/USD is downside corrective near term as it backs away from Fibonacci resistance at 1.3285, suggests Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“We look for dips lower to remain well supported by the 55 day ma at 1.2980. The low on the 23rd December was 1.2908 and while above here we will assume an upside bias to retest the December high at 1.3515. The December high at 1.3515 guards the September 2017 high and 38.2% retracement (of the move down from 2014) at 1.3658/68. This guards the more important 1.3918 2007 -2020 downtrend.”
“Failure at the 1.2908 support would put the 200 day moving average at 1.2690 back on the plate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured closer to 1.3100 amid Mid-East tensions, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.3150 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI is set to show ongoing contraction and Brexit speculation continues.
Forex Today: Fear grips markets as US kills top Iranian commander, ISM, FOMC awaited
The US killed Qassem Suleimani, a top Iranian commander, in Bahgdad's airport. Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, vowed "severe revenge." Global markets are selling off, and oil prices spiked higher.
WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport
Reports of a missile attack at a Baghdad airport hit the screens, with reports that seven pro-Iranian security officials had been killed. Oil prices spiked on supply concerns and at its high had rallied over 4%. Gold also followed suit.
USD/JPY struggles near 2-month lows, just above 108.00 handle
USD/JPY witnessed some heavy selling for the fifth straight session. Escalating geopolitical tensions boosted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Friday’s US ISM PMI print and FOMC minutes eyed for a fresh impetus.