GBP/USD: Downside bias continues to build up – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (11 May, spot at 1.2625), we indicated that ‘there is still chance, albeit not a high one for GBP strength to extend to 1.2720 before the risk of a pullback increases’. We did not quite expect the sudden and sharp reversal as GBP plunged to a low of 1.2497. The break of our ‘strong support’ level of 1.2540 indicates that the GBP strength that started last Friday has ended. The burst in downward momentum indicates that the downside risk is building quickly. From here, we expect GBP to drop to 1.2445; if it can break below this major support level, it could trigger a rapid decline to 1.2390. On the upside, a breach of 1.2615 (current ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the downside risk has eased.”

24-hour view: “We expected GBP to trade in a range of 1.2580/1.2680 yesterday. However, GBP fell sharply by 0.90% (1.2513). The oversold decline has room to extend, but a clear break below the major support at 1.2445 is unlikely, at least not today (the next support is at 1.2395). The downside risk in GBP is intact as long as it stays below 1.2570 (minor resistance is at 1.2540).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.