GBP/USD down a cent to fresh lows near 1.3040

GBP/USD down a cent to fresh lows near 1.3040By Pablo Piovano
The downside momentum is gathering traction around GBP/USD, which is now flirting with the area of 1.3045/40, or fresh weekly lows.
GBP/USD sold off post-NFP
Cable stays en route to close the week with red figures, as the bearish sentiment keeps accelerating on the back of a revived demand for the greenback following July's payrolls.
In fact, tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), the buck has moved further north of the critical 93.00 barrier and is currently flirting with 93.50, fresh multi-day peaks.
In the meantime, the pair remains fragile following increasing weakness around the Sterling post-BoE meeting on Thursday and today’s USD-strength, renewed after the solid results from non farm payrolls.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is losing 0.72% at 1.3045 and a breach of 1.3041 (21-day sma) would expose 1.3007 (38.2% Fibo of 1.2587-1.3266) and then 1.2930 (low Jul.20). On the upside, the next up barrier emerges at 1.3266 (2017 high Aug.3) followed by 1.3351 (high Sep.12 2016) and finally 1.3447 (high Sep.6 2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.