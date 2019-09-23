GBP/USD: Dollar may remain strong in short to medium term – CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank point out the GBP/USD could bounce above 1.2750 if it consolidates in the support of 1.2382.
Key Quotes:
“The Bank of England kept all policy settings unchanged. In case of a smooth Brexit process (deal) and some recovery in global growth, the MPC expects to hike interest rates “at a gradual pace and to a limited extent”.
“Although the Fed cut rate by 25bp as expected, median dots now suggest no further cuts in 2019 and 2020. Dollar bounded while GBP drop.”
“MPs have voted against leaving on Oct 31 without a deal. We think the lows may be in for GBP in 2019, particularly with other CBs easing. Besides, other bearish GBP catalysts have moderated. Labour now supports a second EU referendum and heavy reliance on the Liberal Democrats would limit the scope for radical policies.”
“GBP/USD pair’s upward momentum is slowing down and reach the resistance at fibo 0.764. The pair may rise to 1.2784 after consolidation with support at 1.2382.”
“The chance for the Brexit deal increase in 2020. BoE may turn to hawkish. GBP may break 1.25 and move even higher to 1.40 level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles just below 1.1000
First weighed by risk aversion, later by poor EU data, the shared currency remains weak amid a steeper economic downturn in September as reported by Markit. A better market mood in US trading hours helped it bounce from 1.0977.
GBP/USD depressed alongside hopes for a Brexit deal
The lack of progress in talks between the UK and the EU to replace the Irish backstop is somehow denting bulls’ hopes. GBP/USD correcting lower, not yet at risk of turning bearish.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs
Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.