GBP/USD dives to over three-week lows on no-deal Brexit fears

- GBP/USD witnessed some fresh selling amid increasing chances of a no-deal Brexit.
- UK PM Johnson had warned about the possibility that UK-UE trade talks would fail.
- von der Leyen told that she has low expectations that a Brexit deal can be reached.
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 100 pips during the early European session and dropped to over three-week lows, around the 1.3225-20 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its attempted recovery, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3325 region and drifted into the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Friday. The latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so was led by not so optimistic Brexit-related headlines.
The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders that she has low expectations that the EU can reach a Brexit deal with the UK. This comes a day after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that there was a strong possibility that the UK and the EU would fail to strike a deal.
This, in turn, further dampened prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal, which was seen as a key factor that took its toll on the British pound. It is worth recalling that a key von der Leyen-Johnson summit earlier this week ended with no apparent progress and officials cited that both sides remain far apart on key issues.
With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have confirmed a fresh breakdown and seems vulnerable to slide further. That said, bearish traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather wait for the outcome of the post-Brexit trade talks. Negotiators still have time until the end of the week to hammer out a compromise deal.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3253
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.3297
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3332
|Daily SMA50
|1.3145
|Daily SMA100
|1.3088
|Daily SMA200
|1.2751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3413
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly High
|1.354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.