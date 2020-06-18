GBP/USD dives to over 2-week lows, further below mid-1.2400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The post-BoE uptick fizzled out rather quickly amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
  • The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven greenback amid fresh coronavirus jitters.
  • A sustained break below 1.2500 mark further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the post-BoE spike to mid-1.2500s, instead witnessed some aggressive selling and dived to 2-1/2-week lows in the last hour.

The British pound gained some intraday traction after the Bank of England, as was widely expected, left interest rates unchanged at 0.10% and increased the size of its quantitative easing program by £100 billion. This coupled with the fact that there was no mention of negative rates in the discussions provided a modest intraday lift to the GBP/USD pair.

As investors looked past the BoE decision, the uptick quickly ran out of the steam amid resurgent US dollar demand. Investors remain concerned over a new wave of coronavirus infections and geopolitical tensions in Asia. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and boosted the greenback's safe-haven status, which exerted some heavy pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

The greenback maintained its mildly positive tone following the release of mixed US economic data. According to the US Department of Labor (DOL), 1.508 million American applied for unemployment-related benefits during the week ended June 13 as against 1.3 million expected. Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 27.5 for June as against consensus estimates pointing to a rebound to -23 from -43.1 recorded in the previous month.

The pair reaffirmed an intraday break below a one-month-old ascending trend-line support near the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Hence, the steep decline witnessed over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 1.2400 round-figure mark, en-route the next major support near mid-1.2300s, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2447
Today Daily Change -0.0109
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 1.2556
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.249
Daily SMA50 1.2428
Daily SMA100 1.2526
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2589
Previous Daily Low 1.2511
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2474
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2541
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2474
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2671

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

