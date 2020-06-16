  • GBP/USD's rebound from 1.2450 has been capped at 1.2680 area.
  • The pound dives to 1.2555, turns negative on the day as risk appetite wanes.
  • US dollar appreciates across the board as the US and China report increases of COVID-19 infections.

Sterling’s rebound from Monday’s lows at 1.2454 has been capped at 1.2680/85 on Tuesday and the pair has retreated to session lows below 1.2600. The initial market optimism following a set of bright macroeconomic data and fresh hopes about the Brexit negotiations has faded on renewed concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections that has strengthened the safe-haven USD against its main rivals.

 

Brexit hopes have supported the pound

GBP/USD rallied about 1.7% on Monday and early Tuesday, buoyed by news reporting that the UK and the EU committed to approaching the next meeting with new energy, aiming to avoid an unorderly exit in December. On the macroeconomic front, the resilience shown by the UK labor market, which contained the unemployment level at 3.9% on the three months to April, despite the coronavirus shutdown, has been received with enthusiasm by the market that reacted buying pounds.

The rally, however, was capped below 1.2700 and the pair is pulling back on the US afternoon session. Fears of new coronavirus cases in the US and Beijing’s decision to restrict travel to contain a fresh outbreak have spooked investors.

 

GBP/USD capped below 1.2680 resistance area

Daily charts show the pair capped below the 200-day SMA, now at 1.2680, which limited the pair’s upside attempts in April and early May. A convincing move above here might target 1.2750/55 (June 8, 11 highs) and finally 1.2815 (June 10 high). On the downside, the pair is trying to find support at 1.2555 (intra-day low), below here, next potential support levels might be 1.2505 (intra-day level) and then June 15 low at 1.2454.

 

GBP/USD key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2577
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.2605
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2458
Daily SMA50 1.2419
Daily SMA100 1.2535
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2607
Previous Daily Low 1.2455
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2474
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2513
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2504
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2403
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2352
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2657
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2708
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2809

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

