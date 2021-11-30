GBP/USD dip buyers take on 1.3320 resistance

- GBP/USD is consolidating and scraping along the bottom of its current cycle range.
- The coronavirus variant remains a concern but traders are buying the dip in the absence of fresh news.
Sterling has recovered from the territories of an 11-month low as traders backed risk-related investments on the back of encouraging words from global officials over the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant. GBP/USD printed 1.3287 the low overnight but has since found lots footing again in the 1.3310/20 region where it currently trades in the Tokyo open.
A semblance of calm
A semblance of calm returned on world markets as it would seem that the severity of the Omicron variant may not be as bad as what was first feared. The variant was first recorded in South Africa last week, triggering a wave of panic among nations and forcing them to tighten border controls. British health authorities, however, have yet to announce any major increase in COVID restrictions.
Additionally, world leaders are sounding optimistic that they can deal variant. Sentiment in markets has been helped by the WHO; while urging caution, the organization noted that symptoms linked to the new strain so far have been mild. Also, Moderna added to the positive sentiment by predicting it would have a modified vaccine ready by early 2022.
Eyes on central banks
The greenback has benefited in the last few weeks from a hawkish stance by Federal Reserve policymakers in the wake of strong US data, while the pound is ebbing and flowing around the ever-changing Bank of England sentiment. However, the outlook could change for both the Fed and BoE with the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. It is still early days within this two-year pandemic. Markets are pricing in around 8 bps of an increase in interest rates by the Bank of England on Dec. 16. That has fallen from more than 12 bps at the start of last week.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3314
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3466
|Daily SMA50
|1.3586
|Daily SMA100
|1.3695
|Daily SMA200
|1.3821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3363
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pokes 1.1300 amid bullish RSI divergence
EUR/USD buyers flirt with the 1.1300 threshold, following a quick drop to 1.1258. The currency major pair traces upbeat technical signals during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. Sellers eye clear break of 1.1260 for fresh entries.
GBP/USD dip buyers take on 1.3320 resistance
Sterling has recovered from the territories of an 11-month low as traders backed risk-related investments on the back of encouraging words from global officials over the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant. GBP/USD printed 1.3287 the low overnight but has since found lots footing again in the 1.3310/20 region where it currently trades in the Tokyo open.
Gold hovers below $1,800 amid mixed signals
Gold awaits clear direction, taking rounds to a two-month-old support line near $1,786 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal marked multiple attempts to stay past $1,800 but failed of late as the US dollar benefits from the pick-up in Treasury yields.
TRON bears remain in control but TRX price downside limited at $0.08
TRON price has entered into the most bearish trading conditions on its daily Ichimoku chart since June 2021. An Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout entry was generated last Friday, but it could be a developing bear trap. Strong support exists near the $0.08 value area.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?