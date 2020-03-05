GBP/USD: Diminished bets for a move to 1.2700 – UOB

Cable’s probability of a visit to the 1.2700 level appears to have lost some momentum as of late, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view for GBP yesterday was that it “could edge higher towards 1.2860 but 1.2900 is not expected to come into the picture”. The pace of the subsequent advance was faster than expected as GBP rose quickly to an overnight high of 1.2873 (before ending the day right at the high in NY). Upward pressure has improved further and GBP could edge above the strong resistance at 1.2900. For today, the prospect for a rise beyond 1.2930 is not high. The current upward pressure is deemed as intact as long as the support at 1.2820 is not taken out (minor support is at 1.2845).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After GBP dropped sharply to a low of 1.2726 last Friday, we indicated on Monday (02 Mar, spot at 1.2805) that ‘the downside in GBP is exposed even though 1.2700 is a strong support and may not come into the picture so soon’. Since then, GBP has not been able to make much headway on the downside. Downward momentum has eased and the odds for a move to 1.2700 have diminished. From here, unless GBP can move and stay below 1.2820 within these few days, a break of 1.2900 would indicate that 1.2726 is an interim bottom.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1150 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after slipping on Wednesday as Italy announced school closure amid the coronavirus crisis. In the US, investors fear California's emergency declaration but cheer special spending.
GBP/USD tops 1.29 amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.
Breaking: OPEC reportedly agrees on 1.5 million bpd output cut, WTI leaps above $47
OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce the oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day, Reuters reported in the last minutes citing a source familiar with talks.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1640
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and remained confined in a range around the $1640 region. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the commodity to build on this week's positive move.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.