- The GBP/USD plunges near 100-pips as risk-sentiment worsens in the day.
- Tensions in Eastern Europe, Fed tightening monetary policy conditions, and UK political issues weighed on the GBP.
- Although expansionary, IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI’s showed the impact of the Omicron variant.
At the time of writing, the British pound plunges during the New York session, trading at 1.3456, down almost close to 100-pips, as the Russian – Ukraine crisis escalates, alongside the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which the US central bank could use to set the guidelines regarding tightening policy conditions.
In the meantime, the US stock indices get whipped out, losing between 1.67% and 2.51%, while in the FX market, the low yielders’ Japanese yen, Swiss Franc, the euro, and the greenback, are the gainers of the session.
UK IHS PMI came worse than expected
Early in the European session, the UK’s IHS Markit PMI for January came worse than expected. The Manufacturing PMI came at 56.9 vs. 57.6 expected, while the Services index was at 53.3 vs. 54.0 expected. The composite PMI came at 53.4 vs. 54.0, falling for the third straight month to the lowest since February 2021.
In the meantime, pressures on PM Boris Johnson keep mounting after the so-called Downing Street No 10 “party gate” came known by December of 2021. Johnson’s approval ratings are plunging, and reported by CNN, “there appears to be a growing sense among some parts of his ruling Conservative Party that he is becoming a liability.” In the last week, two polls suggested that two-thirds of voters want him to resign.
Putting this aside, Brexit jitters about the North Ireland protocol and article 16 would further pressure the weakened British pound, which has fallen in the month 0.58%.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket featured the IHS Markit PMI’s. The Manufacturing index came at 55.0 vs. 57.7 in December, while the Services index dropped seven points to 50.9 from 57.6. As a result, the composite hit the 50.8 mark, down from 57.0.
Therefore, GBP/USD trader’s focus is on the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which begins on Tuesday. The monetary policy statement is released on Wednesday, followed by the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell press conference.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3456
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0097
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|1.3553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3568
|Daily SMA50
|1.3419
|Daily SMA100
|1.3543
|Daily SMA200
|1.3733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3602
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3546
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 for the first time in two weeks
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks slightly below 1.1300. US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs missed market expectations by a wide margin in early January. The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold declines toward $1,830 despite falling US bond yields
Gold climbed above $1,840 during the European trading hours but erased its daily gains to turn flat on the day at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on Monday as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21% and closed the final trading day of the week at $223.74.