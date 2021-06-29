GBP/USD defends 1.3850 as USD gains strength, UK data eyed

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD trades lower with a cautious approach in the Asian session.
  • Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the  US dollar.
  • The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on renewed fear of corona cases.

The rebound in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD edgy on Tuesday. The pair fell for the fourth straight session, after making a high of 1.4001 on Friday.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3866, down 0.12% for the day.

The US dollar trades unchanged at 91.95 following the gains in the US 10-year benchmark yields from the lower levels to trade at 1.47%. Investors digested Fed’s dovish outlook on interest rates amid higher inflation expectations. 

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that the Fed has made “substantial further progress” towards its inflation targets  to begin tapering. The US dollar gained traction following the comments.

On the other hand, the sterling weighed down by the resurgence of  Delta variant COVID-19 cases. Despite the threat of the highly contagious variant, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained confident to lift coronavirus restrictions on July 19.

In addition to that, the sentiments were further hit by the no show from the Bank of England (BOE) in its July monetary policy meeting. The central bank warned against “ premature tightening” in policy and adopted a wait-and-watch approach.

Meanwhile, the positive vibes from the EU over the Brexit “sausage war” failed to provide much support to the cable.

As for now, investors await the UK Nationwide Housing Prices, Mortgage Approvals, and the BOE Consumer Credit for May. The US economic docket includes S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Data.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3862
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4038
Daily SMA50 1.4034
Daily SMA100 1.3952
Daily SMA200 1.3629
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.394
Previous Daily Low 1.3871
Previous Weekly High 1.4001
Previous Weekly Low 1.3787
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3897
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3829
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3788
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3967
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3994

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 200-HMA exerts downside pressure towards 1.1900

EUR/USD: 200-HMA exerts downside pressure towards 1.1900

EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range above 1.1900. Failures to cross 200-HMA, sustained trading below short-term resistance line favor sellers. Bulls have multiple hurdles to conquer, bears aim for fresh monthly low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 on mixed Brexit, covid concerns

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 on mixed Brexit, covid concerns

GBP/USD edges lower around one week low, fades latest recovery moves. The UK registers the highest covid cases since January 30 but hopes of unlock on July 19 remain solid. EU’s signal to overcome sausage war, Jersey’s extension of fishing transition ease Brexit woes. Second-tier UK data may entertain traders amid a light calendar, risk catalysts become important drivers.

GBP/USD News

Gold remains on the backfoot below $1780 amid risk-off mood

Gold remains on the backfoot below $1780 amid risk-off mood

Gold price is consolidating Monday’s negative momentum, trading below $1780 amid renewed US dollar demand, as risk-off mood prevails so far this Tuesday. Investors remain unnerved by the growing cases of Delta covid strain in the APAC region. 

Gold News

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.

Read more

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures