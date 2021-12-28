GBP/USD defends 1.3400 around monthly top even as coronavirus, Brexit probe bulls

- GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after stepping back from monthly top.
- UK, France reports record daily infections, US marks 55% average daily jump in cases in the last one week.
- EU’s Šefčovič terms UK’s threats to trigger Article 16 as "enormously disruptive", EU-UK agreed over fishing quota for 2022.
- Light calendar, year-end holiday mood to restrict moves, risk catalysts are the key.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3430 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, after reversing gains from the highest level since November 19 the previous day. The cable pair seems to track the US dollar moves while also taking clues from the headlines concerning Brexit and the South African covid variant, namely Omicron.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) posted the heaviest daily gains in a week while defending the 96.00 threshold, around 96.15 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback gauge benefits from the market’s rush to the USD amid mixed data and unclear moves of the equities, as well as US Treasury bonds.
Wall Street benchmarks traded volatile as DJI managed to print a five-day uptrend but S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak even after refreshing the record top during early hours. Nasdaq also closed negative for the first time in five days after poking the all-time high levels marked in November. That said, the US Treasury yields had a volatile day as a coupon for the two-year benchmark jumped to the highest since March 2020 but the 10-year Treasury yields remained lackluster around 1.48%.
Talking about data, the US Housing Price Index eased below 1.2% forecast to 1.1% in October while S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices stepped back from 19.5% prior to 18.4%, versus 18.5% market consensus. However, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December crossed the upwardly revised 12.00 figure with 16.00%.
On a different page, the UK reports the all-time high daily infections, above 122,000 a day after the authorities rejected any new activity restrictions during the rest of 2021. France joins the line with 179,807 new confirmed cases making it the world’s heaviest daily toll. Elsewhere, “The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen 55% to over 205,000 per day over the last seven days,” according to a Reuters tally.
In addition to the virus woes and indecisive markets, Brexit fears and Fed rate hike woes also weigh on the GBP/USD prices. Although the European Union (EU) and the UK agreed over fishing quotas for 2022, European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič was recently spotted disliking the UK’s threat to use Article 16 by Politico. “British decision to activate Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol would have "serious consequences" for Northern Ireland's economy, endanger peace in the region and constitute an "enormous setback" for EU-UK relations,” said the news while quoting the EU diplomat.
Given the mixed clues and inactive markets, the GBP/USD may grind higher while second-tier US data and risk catalysts may offer intermediate clues.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD clings to the 50-DMA while taking rounds to September’s lows, which in turn requires the bulls to post a fresh monthly high past 1.3460 to keep the reins. Following that, the mid-November swing high around 1.3515 will be in focus. On the contrary, monthly horizontal support near 1.3375 should lure the sellers during the cable pair’s pullback.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3433
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3284
|Daily SMA50
|1.3445
|Daily SMA100
|1.358
|Daily SMA200
|1.3752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3445
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3387
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3174
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3521
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 1.1330
EUR/USD remains lackluster around 1.1312 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair keeps the previous day’s downside break of a one-week-old support line amid sluggish Momentum.
GBP/USD defends 1.3400 around monthly top even as coronavirus, Brexit probe bulls
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3430 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, after reversing gains from the highest level since November 19 the previous day. The cable pair seems to track the US dollar moves while also taking clues from the headlines concerning Brexit and the South African covid variant, namely Omicron.
Gold sticks to lows near $1,805 amid firmer US dollar
Gold price is consolidating the corrective pullback from one-month highs of $1,820 so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading. The bright metal sticks to lows just above the $1,800 mark, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar amid a cautious market mood.
Chainlink presents buy opportunity before LINK spikes to $30
Chainlink price has been quite bearish during the Tuesday trading session. LINK has moved lower by nearly 12% at one point during the day. However, the pullback was warranted as Chainlink had gained over 41% from the December 15 swing low.
2022: The Year of (gold) inflation?
High inflation won’t go away in 2022. Good for gold. However, it is likely to continue to climb and reach its peak. That sounds a bit worse for gold. If 2021 was tough for you, I don’t recommend reading Nostradamus’ predictions for the next year.