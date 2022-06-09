- GBP/USD is expected to tumble further on advancing hopes of a bumper rate hike by the Fed.
- Lower growth forecasts and higher sky-rocketing inflation levels will keep pound bulls on the tenterhooks.
- Higher US NFP has provided more liberty to the Fed to dictate more quantitative tightening.
The GBP/USD pair is scaling lower after failing to sustain above 1.2540 in the Asian session. The greenback bulls are dragging the asset towards the psychological support of 1.2500 as negative market sentiment has trimmed the risk appetite of investors. On a broader note, the cable is juggling in a range of 1.2430-1.2600 over the past two weeks.
Uncertainty is advancing in the FX domain as investors’ focus has shifted to the US inflation, which is due on Friday. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to remain unchanged at 8.3% while the core CPI that excludes food and energy will slip to 5.9% vs. the prior print of 6.2%. The extent of deviation in the US CPI will have a significant impact on the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.
The upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) released last week has already bolstered the odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Fed. Efficiency in the employment generation process by the US administration has provided more room for the Fed to stretch the benchmark rates. Now, higher price pressures will compel the Fed to elevate interest rates as mounting inflationary pressures will depreciate the paychecks of households in the US vigorously.
On the pound front, lower growth forecasts amid sky-rocketing inflation are cornering the pound bulls. As per the British Chambers of Commerce, UK economic growth will 'grind to a halt and 10% inflation is on the way. Also, the economy is not expected to display any GDP expansion in 2023.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2522
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2539
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2498
|Daily SMA50
|1.2679
|Daily SMA100
|1.3022
|Daily SMA200
|1.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2598
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2586
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
