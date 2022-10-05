GBP/USD declines towards 1.1400 on consolidation breakdown, US ISM Services PMI in focus

- GBP/USD is eyeing weakness to near 1.1400 as a corrective move, however, the upside remains favored.
- Pound bulls have been strengthened after the UK govt. rollback the tax reduction memorandum.
- A lower-than-expected reading of the US ISM Services PMI gamut will weaken DXY further.
The GBP/USD pair has delivered a downside break of the consolidation formed in a range of 1.1420-1.1490 in the Tokyo session. The asset is expected to drop further to near the round-level support of 1.1400 as a correction was highly expected after a juggernaut rally. However, the corrective move is expected to be mild and won’t impact the upside bias on higher timeframe.
Broadly, the pound bulls are performing on an extremely bullish note after the UK administration rollback the memorandum of tax cuts to support households against the bumper paychecks. The move of reducing taxation received criticism from think tanks in the market as it was expected to spurt the inflationary pressures firmly.
Also, the move of tax reduction was resulting in a clash of interest as on one side the Bank of England (BOE) is continuously hiking interest rates to tame the mounting inflation. The decision of rollback has highlighted that the UK economy still needs time to get politically stable after Liz Truss becomes the UK Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is witnessing a rebound move after defending the critical support of 110.00. The rebound move seems less reliable due to the unavailability of strength and will terminate sooner ahead. Going forward, the US ISM Services PMI data will hog the limelight. As individuals have postponed their demand for durable goods, the economic data is expected to display a vulnerable performance.
The Services PMI data is expected to decline to 56.0 against the former print of 56.9. Also, the New Orders Index data that indicates forward demand for services will slip to 58.9 vs. the prior release of 61.8.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1424
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.1477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1291
|Daily SMA50
|1.1677
|Daily SMA100
|1.1958
|Daily SMA200
|1.2573
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1281
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1551
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.176
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
