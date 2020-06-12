GBP/USD: Dead cat bounce, next fall to test the 1.2545 zone

Friday's 4-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the cable. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, thinks GBP/USD has experienced a dead cat bounce, reaching levels above 1.28, and now expects a test of the 100-day SMA, near the 1.2545 region.
Key quotes
“Momentum on the 4-hour chart has turned to the downside, and cable dropped below the 50 Simple Moving Average. The Relative Strength Index remains below 70 – outside overbought conditions.”
“All in all, bears are in control and the recent rise from the lows looks like a dead cat bounce – a minor increase before the next fall.”
“Support awaits at 1.2545, the daily low, followed by 1.25, which was a trough last week. Next, 1.2470 is where the SMA 100 hits the price and it is followed by 1.24.”
“Resistance is at 1.2575, a recent swing low, followed by 1.2650, which is where the 50 SMA hits the price.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
