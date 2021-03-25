GBP/USD: Dead cat bounce flirts with 1.3700 as bond bears seek re-entry, BOE’s Bailey in focus

- GBP/USD wavers around intraday top following its corrective pullback from seven-week low.
- US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes.
- Brexit jitters return over fishing, NI talks but EU–UK eye “win-win” situations on covid vaccine chatters.
- BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, Governor Bailey’s concern over CPI, PMI and GDP will be the key.
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from the multi-day low to 1.3708, up 0.07% to 1.3698 by the press time, as traders turn cautious while heading into Thursday’s London open. Although the US dollar strength could be traced for the pair’s latest weakness, hopes of the upbeat comments from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and return of the US bond bears seem to favor the cable buyers.
With the AstraZeneca conveying 76% efficacy if its vaccine over virus variant, not to forget no identified side-effects, market sentiment improved and the US 10-year Treasury yields, coupled with the stock futures in the West, benefited from the news. Also acting as the market-positive were chatters surrounding the US government’s $3.0 trillion aid package and extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) beyond the March 31 expiry.
At home, Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economic Andy Haldane followed the footprints of Governor Bailey’s latest comments expecting a quick recovery of the UK’s economy. Though, failures to secure British and Northern Irish business from Brexit seem to challenge the cable buyers.
Having failed to break the deadlock over fishing rights, the European Union (EU) single-handedly extended the limits over the bloc’s ability to catch fishes in the British waters. Not only this, Italian Members of European Parliaments (MEP) warning over the proposal to give UK’s fisherman a part of EU’s tuna quota and rejection of accepting UK checks by the Brussels’ fisherman also highlight Brexit woes.
Even so, the EU and the UK eyes to solve the problems over the covid vaccine shortage and tussles over the AstraZeneca. “The European Commission has threatened to ban exports to countries like Britain that have higher vaccination rates but do not export shots to the EU. The aim is to safeguard supplies for the bloc’s citizens as they face a third wave of the pandemic,” said Reuters.
Looking forward, BOE’s Bailey is up for a virtual speech at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) event. Given the recently downbeat UK economics, GBP/USD traders seek positive comments from Bailey to keep the latest corrective pullback. Also important will be the US GDP figures and comments from the Fed policymakers lined up during the day.
Technical analysis
Considering the sustained breakdown of 50-day SMA and an ascending support line from January 11, 2021, amid an absence of oversold RSI, the GBP/USD prices suggest further downside. Hence 100-day SMA level of 1.3622 gains the short-term sellers’ attention ahead of an upward sloping trend line from June 29, 2020, at 1.3551. Meanwhile, recovery moves should initially cross the immediate resistance line, previous support near the 1.3800 threshold, before confronting the 50-day SMA level of 1.3828.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3698
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3896
|Daily SMA50
|1.3828
|Daily SMA100
|1.3617
|Daily SMA200
|1.3252
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4002
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3809
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3622
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.