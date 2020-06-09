GBP/USD daily chart shows we are at a key technical resistance zone of 1.2750

- More USD selling pushes cable to trade 0.14% higher after being in the red for most of the session.
- The price is now firmly above the 200 Simple Moving Average.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD looked at one point like it would topple over but the USD sellers came back in full force and the pair moved higher. This means the price is now firmly above the 200 period Simple Moving Average (SMA).
This now brings the price right up to the resistance line where the price has reacted a few times on the chart already (circles). Alongside this, the market is also at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement zone.
Conversely, the Relative Strength Index is looking very overbought. This indicates there could be some kind of pullback as the market is overextended to the upside. The MACD is looking very bullish as the signal lines are above the mid-point and the histogram is green.
Lastly, there is a black trendline above the current price level and if the market keeps moving higher the level could provide some resistance. It must be noted that the trend is still up but the Fed meeting is an important event and traders are waiting for more clarity from the central bank.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2743
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2349
|Daily SMA50
|1.2389
|Daily SMA100
|1.2557
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2628
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
