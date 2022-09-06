“There is speculation that Truss will trigger article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol thus negating part of the agreement with the EU. The EU might react with the imposition of tariffs on British goods which would severely damage UK exports, as the EU remains the most important trade partner. However, at least short-term this is likely to be the smallest risk for the GBP exchange rates. It can be assumed that a conflict of this nature would not escalate too quickly but that initially there would be extended negotiations.”

“It remains questionable though whether a more rapid rise in interest rates really would be positive for sterling even if it was to fight inflation as they would be likely to deepen a presumably long recession even further so that this would lead to doubts whether the BoE would be able to stick to its restrictive monetary policy for long.”

Liz Truss is succeeding Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. What really matters for the GBP exchange rates is what happens next. Economists at Commerzbank stick to their pessimistic outlook.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.