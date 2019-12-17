GBP/USD creeping back to more respectable levels, damaged on UK politics again

- GBP/USD dropped in early Asia on UK political prospects.
- Bulls step in to defend downside, yet remain well below par.
- Key UK data on the horizon, so lack of follow though unlikely.
GBP/USD is attempting to recover from the early Asia lows where a sell-off ensued, sending the currency over a cliff in thin markets, GBP/USD dropped to a low of 1.3235 from a high of 1.3335.
Currently, GBP trades at 1.3280 and is still -0.40%. One might expect some positioning ahead of the UK open today as we have unemployment and average-earnings data, although there are blatant risks to long GBP at this juncture explained in more detail here.
There are a number of risks for GBP bulls to consider
In short, a Telegraph news highlighted how a hard Brexit is still a real possibility considering the majority that PM Boris Johnson has and his intent of getting the UK out of the EU as soon as possible.
"The Prime Minister will use his huge majority to push through a radically altered bill that will prevent Parliament from extending the transition period beyond Dec 31 next year," the article read.
Key data ahead
"A busy week of UK calendar is worth watching ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday. Consensus is for the unemployment rate to tick up to 3.9% while wages growth eases a little to 3.4% year," analysts at Westpac explained.
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.328
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3346
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3044
|Daily SMA50
|1.2898
|Daily SMA100
|1.2576
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3423
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3515
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3507
