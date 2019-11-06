- GBP/USD is trading 0.10% lower today but could be vulnerable to more downside pressure.
- The UK PM has said that "Parliament is paralysed" ahead of the UK general election.
In a pretty quiet session for GBP/USD the market is looking to test the 1,2860 support zone.
If breached it could open the pair up for a further move to the downside.
GBP/USD held up pretty well against USD strength yesterday as it closed flat while EUR/USD fell 0.47% and USD/JPY rose 0.52%.
Today kick starts the Conservative (Tory) election campaign. Boris Johnson delivered a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street saying that the UK parliament is "paralysed".
Today Conservatives have had to deal with some other issues as Alun Cairns quit as Welsh secretary after being accused of lying about his knowledge of an allegation that his former aide sabotaged a rape trial. Not the start the current PM would have wanted.
Elsewhere, the EU have stated it did not amend Theresa May’s Brexit deal for Mr Johnson and only ‘clarified’ it. Possibly another blow leading into the campaign.
Looking at the hourly chart below, you can see that the 1.2860 level is under threat. The market is currently grinding lower amid now real market-moving information today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD about to challenge weekly lows
The American dollar resumed its advance in US trading hours with EUR/USD nearing the 1.1060 price zone. Risk sentiment turned sour after news suggested the US-China trade deal could be delayed to December.
GBP/USD holding below 1.2900 as mood deteriorates
The Pound remains weak, although within familiar levels against the greenback. Tories keep leading election polls. Attention now on BOE’s meeting this Thursday.
USD/JPY slumps below 109 on fresh US-China trade worries
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 109 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour as the latest headlines surrounding the United States (US) - China trade conflict triggered fresh risk-off flows and allowed the JPY to find demand.
Gold has retracted higher after a lacklustre US equity market open
The gold market lost some 1.74% of its value yesterday as a big move into risk assets pushed prices lower.
Microsoft opens its windows to Ethereum and the sky is the limit
The leading player of the day among the Top 3 cryptocurrencies is undoubtedly Ethereum. Microsoft has unveiled the launch of a platform that will allow the global economy to approach the blockchain phenomenon.