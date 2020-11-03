GBP/USD could still retest the mid-1.2800s – UOB

Cable’s decline does not rule out a potential retracement to the 1.2845 level in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected GBP to weaken yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any decline is unlikely to break last week’s low near 1.2880’. However, GBP cracked 1.2880 and plummeted to 1.2854 before snapping back up almost immediately. The underlying tone has firmed somewhat and this could lead to GBP trading within a higher range of 1.2880/1.2980 for today.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (02 Nov, spot at 1.2930), we highlighted that ‘downward momentum has improved further but still appears lackluster for now’. We added, ‘GBP is deemed to be under mild downward pressure and could gravitate towards the major support at 1.2845’. GBP subsequently plummeted to 1.2854 but the decline was short-lived. From here, there is no change in our view and we still see chance for GBP to test the 1.2845 level. Only a break of 1.3030 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased. Looking forward, the next support below 1.2845 is at 1.2800.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1650 on US election day
EUR/USD is mildly bid above 1.1650, tracking moderate gains in the US stock futures. The risk of contested US elections is likely to keep gains in check. The resurgence of coronavirus favors losses in the EUR.
GBP/USD supported above 1.2900 amid risk-on mood, ahead of US elections
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2900, as market sentiment cools down the US dollar. Markets shrug off UK’s lockdown, Morgan Stanley predicts more QE from BOE. Increasing odds of a blue wave favor risk-on mood.
Gold treads water on US election day, levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) wavers in a familiar range on the US election day this Tuesday, as a sense of caution sets amid a tighter presidential race in key six swing states. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
2020 US Elections: Equities in three scenarios
Stocks would fare best in a Republican sweep. Split result, Biden in White House with Republican Senate second best equity outcome. A Democratic Presidency and Congress would over time diminish growth and limit equities.
WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline
The US oil prices failed to cut through a crucial technical hurdle on Tuesday as global oil traders warned of coronavirus-led demand destruction. Trafigura and Vitol warn of coronavirus-led demand destruction.