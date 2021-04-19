GBP/USD could extend the rebound to 1.3890 – UOB

Cable’s rebound could likely reach the 1.3890 level in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We did not anticipate the short-lived drop in GBP to 1.3717 and the subsequent strong surge to 1.3850. While the rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself, there is room for the advance to test 1.3865 first before easing. The next resistance at 1.3900 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3800 followed by 1.3775.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from last Thursday (15 Apr, spot at 1.3780) where we highlighted that ‘while shorter-term momentum has not improved by much, a break of 1.3810 is not ruled out’. We added, ‘GBP has to close above 1.3810 before a sustained advance can be expected (the next resistance is at 1.3850)’. We also noted that ‘the prospect for such a move is not high but it would remain intact as long as GBP does not move below 1.3715 within these few days’. However, we did not anticipate last Friday’s ‘sped-up’ price actions where GBP plummeted briefly to 1.3717 before rocketing to 1.3850. While the advance has covered considerable grounds in a short time, GBP could strengthen further to 1.3890. This level is followed by another rather strong resistance at 1.3920 (month-to-date high). On the downside, a breach of 1.3750 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that GBP is not ready to advance further.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as US dollar bounce fizzles
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields. Easing concerns over EU's covid vaccines rollout and dovish Fed expectations underpin the spot.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3850 as UK’s optimism offsets USD bounce
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3850, picking up fresh bids heading into the London open. The cheers the UK’s advantage of faster vaccinations and unlock guidelines to shrug off the US dollar’s bounce off late the lowest since late March.
Gold’s path of least resistance appears north, $1798 in sight
Gold is consolidating last week’s rally to two-month highs of $1784, in the wake of the persistent weakness in the US Treasury yields across the curve. However, gold bulls remain motivated, as China steps up bullion imports.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.