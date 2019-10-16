GBP/USD could climb further to the 1.2850 region – UOB

In light of the recent price action, Cable could now visit the mid-1.2800s in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sudden surge in GBP that rocketed to an overnight high of 1.2800 came as a surprise. The outsized rally is running ahead of itself and while GBP could move above 1.2800, the odds for a rise beyond the next resistance at 1.2850 are not high for today. Support is at 1.2710 followed by 1.2670”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we have held a positive GBP view since last Friday (11 Oct, spot at 1.2425) wherein we indicated “the risk has shifted to the upside”, the pace and extent of GBP’s strength since then has exceeded our expectation considerably. On Monday (14 Oct, spot at 1.2615), we indicated that GBP “is likely attracted by the June’s peak of 1.2784” but instead of being “temporarily thwarted by the weekly declining trend line resistance at 1.2720”, GBP sliced through this level and rocketed to 1.2800 during NY hours. The current rally appears to be severely over-extended but in view of the impulsive momentum, further gain is not ruled out. From here, the next level to focus at is at 1.2850. After yesterday’s large gains, the ‘strong support’ level has moved markedly higher to 1.2530 from 1.2380. Only a break of the ‘strong support’ would indicate the current rally in GBP has run its course”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US REtail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD falling off the highs as Johnson seeks support for Brexit deal
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, off the highs. UK PM Johnson is yet to convince the DUP to support the contours of the Brexit deal. Intense negotiations continue in Brussels and London. UK CPI is due later.
USD/JPY: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day. The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Forex Today: Boris on the brink of a Brexit deal, trade concerns reemerge, US Retail Sales eyed
Brexit negotiations: The UK and the EU seem close to a deal that includes an open border on the island of Ireland and a customs border in the Irish Sea.