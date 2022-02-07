GBP/USD continues undulation in 1.3500-1.3550 ranges ahead of Fed/BoE speak and key UK/US data

- GBP/USD is consolidating with 1.3500-1.3550 intra-day ranges ahead of a busy week of central bank speak and US/UK data.
- Ahead of risk events, the pair may continue undulations in the 1.3500-1.3600 range around a key fib level for 2022.
GBP/USD is trading broadly flat at the start of the week within a 1.3500-1.3550 intra-day range, as traders brace for a barrage of further central bank speakers as well as UK and US tier one data releases. After rallying as high as the 1.3620s last week as a result of a weakening US dollar plus a hawkish BoE surprise, the pair reversed back below 1.3550 in wake of a much stronger than expected US labour market report. January’s jobs data has pumped expectations for a 50bps first rate hike from the Fed in March, overshadowing calls from a large minority of BoE members for a 50bps move last week.
Fed tightening bets, which support the dollar last Friday, maybe pumped once again if Thursday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report also comes in hotter than expected. Fed policymakers speaking this week should be monitored just in case there is any push back against recent hawkish market moves. That could help push GBP/USD back towards last week's highs above 1.3600. Otherwise, GBP/USD traders will be monitoring a speech from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday ahead of the release of Q4 2021 GDP growth figures and December activity data on Friday.
Technical levels of note include the 1.3550 mark, which is the 50% retracement back from the 2022 highs at 1.3750 and lows at just above 1.3350. As markets weigh Fed/BoE tightening themes, the pair may continue to undulate in the 1.3500-1.3600 area in the coming days. One theme worth keeping an eye on is Boris Johnson’s ongoing will he/won’t he stay on as UK PM saga, as the PM continues to face massive pressure in wake of a string of recent scandals. Most analysts continue not to see a Johnson departure as mattering too much for sterling given the candidates most likely to replace are unlikely to herald much by way of economic policy change.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3518
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.356
|Daily SMA50
|1.3436
|Daily SMA100
|1.3511
|Daily SMA200
|1.3712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3615
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3505
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3628
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
