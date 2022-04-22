GBP/USD continues to trade sub-1.2900 pre-US open as UK data dampens BoE tightening outlook

- GBP/USD continues to trade below 1.2900 and eye a test of November 2020 lows at 1.2850.
- The slid from above 1.3000 in wake of poor UK Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence and PMI data earlier this session.
- Further evidence of weak consumption/consumer sentiment undermines the argument for further aggressive BoE tightening this year.
GBP/USD continues to trade to the south of the 1.2900 level ahead of the start of US trade, with the pair having dumped more than 1.0% from above 1.3000 earlier in the morning following abysmal UK data. The pair hit its lowest since Q4 2020 in the 1.2960s at one point and came close to testing November 2020 lows at 1.2950. Longer-term bears might now wait for the pair to retrace back towards the upper 1.2900s and look to test support turned resistance just under 1.3000 before adding to short positions once again.
To recap Friday’s UK data, Retail Sales collapsed 1.4% MoM in March, much larger than the expected 0.3% MoM decline, while UK GfK Consumer Confidence in April printed its second-worst reading since records began 50 years ago. Flash April PMI survey results also missed expectations across the board, with the batch of data out on Friday together collectively reflecting the impact of a worsening cost-of-living crisis in the UK as consumers are squeezed on all angles by falling real wages and higher taxes.
Analysts warned that consumer health and consumption in the UK could fall further later this year, which could undermine the case for significant further policy tightening from the BoE, where policymakers are becoming more and more concerned about economic weakness as a result of the cost-of-living squeeze.
Analysts have been warning for some time that money market pricing, which currently points to another 167bps of BoE rate hikes this year, is excessive. As this becomes more and more the market’s consensus view, the case for a sustained break back above 1.3000 for GBP/USD is significantly weakened.
Growing discontent with the UK PM Boris Johnson within his Conservative party is another theme that could provide some downside risks for the pound. Some of the party’s MPs have reportedly been drafting so-called “no confidence” letters to submit if regional election in May go badly (as expected), in wake of the PM being fined by the police over the “partygate” scandal where he broke his own lockdown rules.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2888
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0142
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.09
|Today daily open
|1.303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.3221
|Daily SMA100
|1.3338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.309
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3022
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3005
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3141
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after dipping below 1.0800 earlier in the day and erased a large portion of its losses. Ahead of the April PMI data from the US, the dollar is consolidating its daily gains, allowing the pair to edge higher. Investors will also keep a close eye on ECB President Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2900
GBP/USD has managed to recover above 1.2900 but continues to trade deep in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and dismal data releases from the UK don't allow the British pound to find demand ahead of the weekend.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
HYMC rebounds, bottom in place?
The meltdown in Wall Street, courtesy of Fed Powell’s hawkish reinforcement, exacerbated the pain in the stock. HYMC hit fresh monthly lows at $1.5100 before staging a modest comeback to settle Thursday up 1.95% at $1.5700.