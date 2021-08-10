GBP/USD continues to move sideways near 1.3850 after US data

- GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
- US Dollar Index stays above 93.00 after US data.
- Fed's Mester and Evans will be delivering speeches later in the day.
Following Monday's decline, the GBP/USD pair is moving sideways on Tuesday amid a lack of fundamental drivers and high-tier macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 1.3854.
DXY holds above 93.00 after mid-tier data
The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Tuesday that Unit Labor Costs increased by 1% in the second quarter. Although this reading came in slightly below the market expectation of 1.1%, it failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The publication also showed that the Nonfarm Productivity rose 2.3% in the same period. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 93.07.
There won't be any other data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors will be paying close attention to comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be featured in the US economic docket. Analysts expect the annual CPI to edge lower to 5.3% from 5.4% in June. A stronger-than-expected reading is likely to help the USD preserve its strength while a soft print could limit the DXY's upside in the near term.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3852
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3847
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.383
|Daily SMA50
|1.3913
|Daily SMA100
|1.3923
|Daily SMA200
|1.3763
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3841
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3861
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
