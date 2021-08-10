GBP/USD continues to move sideways near 1.3850 after US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
  • US Dollar Index stays above 93.00 after US data.
  • Fed's Mester and Evans will be delivering speeches later in the day.

Following Monday's decline, the GBP/USD pair is moving sideways on Tuesday amid a lack of fundamental drivers and high-tier macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 1.3854.

DXY holds above 93.00 after mid-tier data

The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Tuesday that Unit Labor Costs increased by 1% in the second quarter. Although this reading came in slightly below the market expectation of 1.1%, it failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The publication also showed that the Nonfarm Productivity rose 2.3% in the same period. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 93.07.

There won't be any other data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors will be paying close attention to comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be featured in the US economic docket. Analysts expect the annual CPI to edge lower to 5.3% from 5.4% in June. A stronger-than-expected reading is likely to help the USD preserve its strength while a soft print could limit the DXY's upside in the near term.

US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3852
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.383
Daily SMA50 1.3913
Daily SMA100 1.3923
Daily SMA200 1.3763
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3894
Previous Daily Low 1.3841
Previous Weekly High 1.3958
Previous Weekly Low 1.3861
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3861
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3827
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3807
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3773
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3881
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3914
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3934

 

 

