- GBP/USD’ reaches 1.3260 and turns positive on the day.
- Brexit fears are keeping pound longs in check.
- GBP/USD still looking to 1.3300 and beyond – UOB.
The sterling has erased previous daily losses, after bouncing up at 1.3200 area, returning to the1.3260 area and turning positive on the day as the US dollar recovery losses momentum.
Brexit fears are capping GBP longs
The pound seesawed on Thursday’s Asian and European trading sessions, testing support at 1.3200, after The Times newspaper reported that Macron and other EU leaders urged the European Commission to publish no-deal plans as the December 31 deadline approaches.
Beyond that, the risk-off sentiment triggered by the downbeat news about 250,000 COVID-19 death toll in the US, and the increasing number of contagions reported by Japan and Russia has added negative pressure on the risk-sensitive pound.
The US dollar appreciated across the board during the Asian and European sessions, before losing steam on the US trading hours. This has favoured a GBP recovery from session lows at 1.3200 reaching 1.3260 to turn green on daily charts.
GBP/USD still looking to 1.3300 and beyond – UOB
The FX analysis team at UOB remains positive about the pound and does not discard a bullish extension towards 1.3322: “GBP rose to a high of 1.3312 yesterday (18 Nov) before dropping back down to close at 1.3268. Shorter-term momentum has deteriorated and the prospect for a GBP to move clearly above 1.3322 has diminished. In order to revive the current flagging momentum, GBP has to move and stay above 1.3380 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of 1.3160 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that GBP is not ready to move above 1.3322.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3257
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3096
|Daily SMA50
|1.298
|Daily SMA100
|1.2966
|Daily SMA200
|1.2717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3312
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
