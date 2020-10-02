- Pound remains strong across the board amid Brexit deal expectations.
- GBP/USD holds firm above 1.2900, limited by 1.2950.
The GBP/USD is moving sideways between the areas of 1.2890 and 1.2950. It is holding onto a weekly gain of more than 200 pips. The pound has been the top performer among the G10 space over the last five days supported by expectations about a Brexit deal.
On Friday, Cable continues to trade sideways even after the release of the US employment report. Jobs numbers came in below expectations showing the recovery in labor market continues to slow.
The pound continues to be supported by positive expectations about a deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union on Brexit. The deadline is closer but UK officials seem now more chances of a deal.
“We see some way to go yet to reaching an EU-UK trade deal but as long talks continue the markets are likely to assume the best and that should provide GBP support next week. August GDP should also help, but the economic outlook remains a downside risk significant headwinds on the horizon limiting GBP upside”, explained analyst at MUFG Bank.
In the US, attention will likely set on the White House after US President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and also as weaker data increases the pressure on lawmakers for new fiscal stimulus.
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD rebounded after finding resistance at a key weekly support area near 1.2740. The mentioned area contains the 20, 55 and 100-weekly moving averages. A weekly close clearly below that area would deteriorate the technical outlook for the pound significantly.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2931
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2895
|Daily SMA50
|1.3031
|Daily SMA100
|1.2758
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2979
|Previous Daily Low
|1.282
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3132
EUR/USD struggles with 1.17 after mixed NFP, Trump's coroanvirus news
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 661,000, below estimates, but the jobless rate dropped to 7.9%. Madrid is going into lockdown eurozone inflation missed estimates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar. US Non-Farm Payrolls are mixed.
Gold flat-lined above $1900 mark, unaffected by mixed US jobs report
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, above the $1900 mark post-NFP.
NFP Quick Analysis: Stocks set fall as sub 8% jobless rate lower chances for stimulus
The US gained 661,000 jobs in September, weaker than expected, but the jobless rate fell to 7.9%. Markets are focused on fiscal stimulus and the political headline lowers the chances of a deal.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.