- Cable rose on Friday for the second day in a row and hit weekly highs versus US dollar.
- UK elections expectations continue to support the pound in the short-term as greenback loses strength amid lower yields.
The GBP/USD pair continued to rise on Friday and reached at 1.2918, the highest level since November 4. Near the end of the week, it was hovering above 1.2900, consolidating weekly gains.
All about the elections
“The slew of data in the UK this week failed to drive any move in sterling as markets continue to focus solely on the upcoming general election. In the past few days, the Brexit Party pledged not to contest Conservative Party seats while presenting a candidate in all Labour-held seats. When adding a rising lead of Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in latest opinion polls, investors have been able to cement their expectations around a (market-friendly) Tory majority win”, explained ING analysts. They see the pound supported in the near future with the downside limited.
The greenback is about to end the session on a weak note on the back of a sharp downside correction in US yields. The 10-year was near 2% a few days ago and dropped toward 1.80%. US data and many speeches from Federal Reserve officials failed to offer support to the US dollar. The DXY turned to the downside from one-month highs falling back below 98.00.
The economic calendar looks light for next week. “Data-wise, PMIs may point to further manufacturing weakness but should once again have a limited market impact; on the political side, the first television debate between Mr. Johnson and the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, will be the highlight of the week”, explained ING analyst. US/China trade deal headlines will likely continue to be a key driver of market sentiment.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, GBP/USD has lost upside momentum on the daily chart – a bearish sign, notes Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet. “It is also capped by downtrend resistance and experiences lower highs. On the other hand, sterling continues trading above the 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages. Overall, bears are gaining ground but are far from taking over.”
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2907
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2878
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.2459
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2889
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2824
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2799
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2969
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.
GBP/USD soars past 1.2900 as Farage gives additional boost to Conservatives
GBP/USD has leaped above 1.29, the highest since early November, as the Brexit Party has failed to field candidates in 43 additional seats, facilitating a victory for PM Boris Johnson.
USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 108.70 post-US data
The USD/JPY pair maintained its strong bid tone near session tops and had a rather muted reaction to the mixed US economic data.
Gold looks to close week with small gains below $1,470
The precious metal struggled to find demand on Friday as the upbeat market mood on renewed hopes of the United States and China reaching a trade deal to avoid a tariff hike in December caused investors to move away from safe havens.
Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line
BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.