GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.2900 as pound remains supported ahead of UK elections

  • Cable rose on Friday for the second day in a row and hit weekly highs versus US dollar. 
  • UK elections expectations continue to support the pound in the short-term as greenback loses strength amid lower yields. 

The GBP/USD pair continued to rise on Friday and reached at 1.2918, the highest level since November 4. Near the end of the week, it was hovering above 1.2900, consolidating weekly gains. 

All about the elections

“The slew of data in the UK this week failed to drive any move in sterling as markets continue to focus solely on the upcoming general election. In the past few days, the Brexit Party pledged not to contest Conservative Party seats while presenting a candidate in all Labour-held seats. When adding a rising lead of Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in latest opinion polls, investors have been able to cement their expectations around a (market-friendly) Tory majority win”, explained ING analysts. They see the pound supported in the near future with the downside limited. 

The greenback is about to end the session on a weak note on the back of a sharp downside correction in US yields. The 10-year was near 2% a few days ago and dropped toward 1.80%. US data and many speeches from Federal Reserve officials failed to offer support to the US dollar. The DXY turned to the downside from one-month highs falling back below 98.00. 

The economic calendar looks light for next week. “Data-wise, PMIs may point to further manufacturing weakness but should once again have a limited market impact; on the political side, the first television debate between Mr. Johnson and the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, will be the highlight of the week”, explained ING analyst. US/China trade deal headlines will likely continue to be a key driver of market sentiment

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD has lost upside momentum on the daily chart – a bearish sign, notes Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet. “It is also capped by downtrend resistance and experiences lower highs. On the other hand, sterling continues trading above the 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages. Overall, bears are gaining ground but are far from taking over.”

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2907
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.2879
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2878
Daily SMA50 1.2609
Daily SMA100 1.2459
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2889
Previous Daily Low 1.2824
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2849
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2839
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2799
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2774
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2904
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2929
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2969

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

