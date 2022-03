GBP/USD consolidates under 1.3100 with Fed primed for first rate hike in three years

But most do not expect a dovish outcome, with the Fed policymakers having seemingly expressed more worry in recent weeks about the worsening inflation outlook given recent geopolitical events. Recent moves in long-term US bond yields suggest markets increasingly believe that, in the long-run, the Fed will lift rates back to the so-called “neutral” level (in the 2.0-2.5% region). Any hawkish signals from Wednesday’s meeting that spur further upside in long-term US yields would risk sending GBP/USD back towards weekly lows in the 1.3000 area, especially given that the BoE, who set rates on Thursday, won’t be expected to match any Fed hawkishness.

The bank is expected to lift rates by 25bps for the first time in three years. Traders/market participants will be predominantly focused on 1) the Fed’s new economic forecasts, 2) the Fed’s new dot-plot and 3) the tone of the statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference remarks. Any dovish surprises may be enough to see GBP/USD break back above 1.3100, opening the door to a push on towards 1.3200.

GBP/USD continues to consolidate just to the south of the 1.3100 level with the Fed policy announcement due at the top of the hour. At present, the pair is trading with gains of about 0.4%, with sterling performing well with markets in a risk-on mode amid hopes for further progress in Russo-Ukrainian peace talks. Headlines regarding this topic have been mixed in recent hours, but FX markets haven’t paid too much head and are instead in their typically pre-Fed policy announcement holding pattern.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.