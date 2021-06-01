GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

- GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a volatile day.
- Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
- US dollar rebound battles UK BRC Shop Price Index to trouble intraday traders.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248, not to forget posting the heaviest losses since May 19, the previous day. Although the US dollar rebound could be traced to the quote’s pullback moves, worries over the coronavirus (COVID-19) variants and Brexit chatters also joined the queue.
Having started the day on a back foot, the US dollar index (DXY) benefited from the easing of the Treasury yields to mark a corrective pullback towards 90.00. The greenback recovery could also take clues from the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
On the other hand, chatters that Brexit led to £110 billion loss to the UK service exporters, per the research from the Aston University in Birmingham, marked furies over indecisive talks between the European Union (EU) and Britain over the trade deal. On the same line, the Daily Mail came out with the news saying, “The EU's ambassador to London Joao Vale de Almeida stoked the row over Northern Ireland insisting there is 'no alternative' to the protocol that unionists want to be scrapped.” It should be noted that the launch of the UK’s post-Brexit independent trade authority, on Tuesday, is cited as a risk to the EU as the trade body can now levy sanctions on the bloc if needed.
Elsewhere, no new covid-led deaths couldn’t be cheered in the UK as scientists warned over heavy unlock even as the covid variants remain dominant. The same push the EU to keep the UK off from a safe travel list, per Reuters. It’s worth mentioning that the comments from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey suggesting reflation fears due to the green shift also weighed on the GBP/USD prices.
On the data side, the UK BRC Shop Price Index for April recovered from -1.3% to -0.6% YoY whereas ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped above 60.7 forecast and prior to 61.2 in May.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain pressured and helps the US dollar to keep late Tuesday’s recovery moves.
Looking forward, an absence of the key data/events could keep the GBP/USD on the indecisive phase and search for the central bank, Brexit and covid updates for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A downside break of 10-day SMA, near 1.4170, directs GBP/USD towards a three-week-old support line near 1.4130.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4151
|Today Daily Change
|-59 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|1.421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4097
|Daily SMA50
|1.3933
|Daily SMA100
|1.3879
|Daily SMA200
|1.3533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.
GBP/USD mounting pressure hints another leg south
The British Pound was the worst performer this Tuesday, as GBP/USD fell from an early high at 1.4228, a fresh two-year high, to as low as 1.4154, ending the day near the latter.
EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.
SAFEMOON probabilities align in favor of a 30% rally
SafeMoon price evolution over the past ten days has tested the patience of bullish SAFEMOON investors. The transition of the 50 four-hour SMA does establish a new level of support if the rookie digital asset commands some buying pressure.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.