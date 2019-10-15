GBP/USD consolidates strong daily gains, eyes 1.2800 on Brexit deal hopes

- Hopes about a Brexit deal boost Sterling across the board during the American session.
- Cable heads for highest daily close in five months.
The GBP/USD pair jumped from 1.2640 to 1.2797, reaching the highest level since mid-May. From the top, the pair pulled back but managed to hold on top of 1.2700. Near the end of the session, it stands at 1.2780, up almost 600 pips from the level it had a week ago. The 1.2800 zone is now the resistance to break for the pair, while 1.2750 and 1.2710 have become short-term support levels.
Upside resumes, again on Brexit
Hopes about a Brexit with a deal continue to support the Pound. A report even mentioned that a draft was ready. EU officials pulled expectations down but did not deny that there appears to be an agreement regarding the Irish border. The Pound jumped in the markets, resuming the upside following a consolidation period on Monday.
Regarding economic data, in the UK, the labour market report came in below expectations, with the unemployment rate rising to 3.9%. Economic numbers have no significant impact offset by Brexit developments. On Wednesday, inflation data in the UK and retail sales numbers in the US are due. Also, traders will continue to look for US-China trade talks headlines.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.278
|Today Daily Change
|0.0174
|Today Daily Change %
|1.38
|Today daily open
|1.2606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2391
|Daily SMA50
|1.2281
|Daily SMA100
|1.2412
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2515
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal
GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes
The troy ounce of the precious metal continued to weaken in USD terms in the American trading hours as markets cheered reports claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could be announced before the end of the day on Tuesday.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.