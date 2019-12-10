GBP/USD consolidates recent strong gains to multi-month tops, around mid-1.3100s

  • Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives continue to underpin the GBP.
  • GBP/USD seemed rather unaffected by mostly softer UK macroeconomic data.
  • Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the UK election and FOMC decision.

The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action around mid-1.3100s, or multi-month tops, and moved little post-UK macro releases.

Data released this Tuesday came in to show that the UK economic growth remained flat in October as compared to a modest growth of 0.1% expected, albeit marked a slight improvement from a 0.1% contraction recorded in the previous month.

GBP supported by UK political optimism

Adding to the disappointment, total industrial output recorded a modest growth of 0.1% as against 0.2% expected and -0.3% last. Conversely, manufacturing output arrived at +0.2% MoM in October versus 0.0% expectations and -0.4% booked in September.

The softer UK data, however, failed to impress bearish traders or exert any meaningful downward pressure on the British pound, which remains well supported by increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives at the upcoming election on December 12.

Meanwhile, bulls seemed to lack any strong conviction, rather seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and might prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk from the UK. This along with the latest FOMC policy update will help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3161
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2953
Daily SMA50 1.2804
Daily SMA100 1.2533
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3181
Previous Daily Low 1.3132
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3151
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3128
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3106
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3225

 

 

Signatures