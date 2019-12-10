GBP/USD consolidates recent strong gains to multi-month tops, around mid-1.3100s

- Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives continue to underpin the GBP.
- GBP/USD seemed rather unaffected by mostly softer UK macroeconomic data.
- Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the UK election and FOMC decision.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action around mid-1.3100s, or multi-month tops, and moved little post-UK macro releases.
Data released this Tuesday came in to show that the UK economic growth remained flat in October as compared to a modest growth of 0.1% expected, albeit marked a slight improvement from a 0.1% contraction recorded in the previous month.
GBP supported by UK political optimism
Adding to the disappointment, total industrial output recorded a modest growth of 0.1% as against 0.2% expected and -0.3% last. Conversely, manufacturing output arrived at +0.2% MoM in October versus 0.0% expectations and -0.4% booked in September.
The softer UK data, however, failed to impress bearish traders or exert any meaningful downward pressure on the British pound, which remains well supported by increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives at the upcoming election on December 12.
Meanwhile, bulls seemed to lack any strong conviction, rather seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and might prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk from the UK. This along with the latest FOMC policy update will help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3161
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2953
|Daily SMA50
|1.2804
|Daily SMA100
|1.2533
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3181
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3225
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.