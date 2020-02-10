GBP/USD consolidates near 2-1/2 month lows, around 1.2900 mark

- GBP/USD struggles to register any meaningful recovery amid Brexit uncertainties.
- A subdued USD demand extended some support and helped limit the downside.
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Monday.
The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 1.2900 round-figure mark on the first day of a new trading week and consolidated the recent fall to 2-1/2-month lows.
Brexit worries likely to cap the upside
Concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union (EU) at the end of the transition period later this year continued undermining the British pound and capped the upside.
On the other hand, the US dollar held steady near four-month tops, albeit lacked any strong buying interest amid a modest intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields.
A subdued USD demand might turn out to be the only factor that might help limit the downside amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.
Meanwhile, any incoming Brexit-related headlines might influence the sentiment surrounding the sterling, which might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2893
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3037
|Daily SMA50
|1.3079
|Daily SMA100
|1.2898
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.296
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2882
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3184
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2912
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
