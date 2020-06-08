- GBP/USD eases from 1.2730, the highest since March 12, 2020.
- Risk reset, US dollar pullback drags the quote from the multi-day top, UK news keep traders guessing.
- Brexit deadlock extends, UK’s coronavirus deaths drop to the lowest since lockdown began.
- Qualitative catalysts become the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD trims gains from the intraday top of 1.2730 to 1.2700, still up 0.26% on a day, while heading into the London open on Monday. Although the US dollar’s pullback from multi-day low seems to question the bulls, changes in the risk sentiment and fresh headlines from the UK add to the pair traders’ troubles.
The greenback recovers losses from March 12 low after Friday’s employment data flashed a surprise positive while receding protests in America also favored the US currency.
However, China’s Global Times (GT) seems to be the latest one that questions the previous risk-on momentum. The state-backed newspaper said that the Asian major is unlikely to lower tariffs on American lobsters as pushed for by US President Donald Trump during Friday’s roundtable event in the US northeastern state of Maine with local fishermen, as per the GT.
Also restricting the pair’s upside could be the fears of dwindling UK finances due to the government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) relief packages. This could be the reason for The Times news suggesting the UK PM Boris Johnson is considering imposing tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, per Reuters.
Additionally, Brexit headlines are also playing a negative role as the European Union (EU) and the UK failed to offer any trade deal at the end of the fourth round. “The bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier had been expected to present a compromise proposal on access to British waters during the talks last week but was blocked at the last minute by member states with large fishing communities,” said The Guardian.
Even so, news that the UK’s pandemic-related death has dropped to the lowest since lockdown stated, with an increase of 77 to 40,542, enables the Tory government to go ahead with their last unlock plans, which gains criticism off-late.
Amid all these mixed plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields pause the last week’s run-up around 0.90% whereas stocks in Asia flash mild gains.
Given the lack of major data/events from either the UK and or the US, markets may keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts like the COVID-19, Brexit and the UK politics for fresh impetus concerning the pair.
Technical analysis
Bulls need a sustained break above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020, at 1.2710 now, to aim for a downward sloping trend line from December 12, 2019, currently around 1.2885. Meanwhile, a daily closing below 200-day SMA level of 1.2680 might drag the quote towards the April month top of 1.2648.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2703
|Today Daily Change
|34 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|1.2669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2329
|Daily SMA50
|1.2383
|Daily SMA100
|1.256
|Daily SMA200
|1.2678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2732
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2443
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2888
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces-back to 109.50 as US dollar recovers
USD/JPY trims losses to trade around 109.50 amid ebbing risk-on flows. Broad-based US dollar recovery seems to fuel the bounce. Friday's US jobs report has revived the talk of a V-shaped recovery. Japan's first-quarter GDP is revised higher.
AUD/USD: Sold-off at 0.7000, defends minor bids
AUD/USD buyers have failed for the second straight trading day to keep gains above the 0.70 mark. The broad recovery in the US dollar from the early dip is weighing on the aussie amid light trading.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
WTI: Bears looking to failure below 200-DMA
Price running close to tough resistance bears looking for a major correction. 61.8% Fib, 200 DMA and prior structure confluence make for string resistance. Divergence supports the case for correction of weekly bullish impulse.
Fed moves back to center stage as transmission mechanism is challenged
The Federal Reserve moves to center stage next week. Outside of the US and Chinese inflation measures, it looks to be a relatively light week in terms of high-frequency economic data. Investors are still ruminating over the surprising jobs report.