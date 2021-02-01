GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3700 as DXY tests 91.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound retreats during the American session, eyes on COVID-19 and BoE.
  • DXY at monthly highs near 91.00, Wall Street recovers.

The GBP/USD is trading near the daily low as the US Dollar gains momentum across the board during the American session. Cable is hovering around 1.3670, down 30 pips for the day. Earlier on Monday, it tested the recent top around the 1.3755/60 zone and then corrected lower.

The pound weakened over the last hours, turning negative versus the dollar and trimming gains versus the euro. No particular event triggered the correction of the pound. In the UK, attention continues to be on the vaccine progress and on what the Bank of England (BoE) could announce on Thursday.  “The most bullish potential outcome for the pound would be if the BoE leaves the key policy rate unchanged, and the consultation with lenders further dampens speculation over negative rates in the near-term. It could open the door to further GBP gains lifting cable closer to 1.4000,” explained MUFG Bank analysts.

The GBP/USD bottomed at 1.3655 and then rebounded, being unable to recover 1.3700. A stronger greenback keeps the pair under pressure. The DXY is about at the highest level in more than a month, at 90.99. Equity markets remain relatively steady on Monday, after having the worst week since October.  The Dow Jones is rising 230 points or 0.77% and the Nasdaq jumps 2.35%.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD trend remains bullish, but for the pound to clear the way to more gains, it needs to make a firm break of the 1.3750 area. On the flips side, the key support is the 20-day simple moving average, today at 1.3645. A daily close below would suggest a more significant correction ahead.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3674
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.3698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3642
Daily SMA50 1.3517
Daily SMA100 1.3258
Daily SMA200 1.2976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3751
Previous Daily Low 1.3657
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3693
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3715
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3653
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3608
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3559
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3747
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3796
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3842

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under mild-pressure, struggling sub-1.2100

EUR/USD under mild-pressure, struggling sub-1.2100

The EUR/USD pair bounced from the 1.2060 region but remains below 1.21. The dollar eases as equities stage a modest comeback as retail investors’ frenzy temporarily cooled.

EUR/USD News

Silver steadies below eight-year highs in the mid-$29.00s

Silver steadies below eight-year highs in the mid-$29.00s

Spot silver is consolidating in the mid-$29.00s, just below eight-year highs set earlier in the session. Numerous demand metrics suggest a surge in demand, which is still being driven by Reddit linked small investors.

Read more

DOGE must break through this crucial resistance barrier to resume uptrend

DOGE must break through this crucial resistance barrier to resume uptrend

Dogecoin went ballistic last week following the pump on Reddit and Twitter. As covered, the token soared by more than 600% to exchange hands at $0.088. Dogecoin briefly stepped into the top ten bracket, but a correction started soon after. 

Read more

GEVO Inc Stock Price and News: Shares retreat after stock offering

GEVO Inc Stock Price and News: Shares retreat after stock offering

GEVO announced that its Net-Zero 1 would produce approximately 45MGPY of liquid hydrocarbons and 350 million lbs a year of high protein animal feed.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00

US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00

DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures