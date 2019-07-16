GBP/USD consolidates intraday slump to 27-month lows, holds above 1.2400 mark ahead of Powell

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Persistent Brexit-related uncertainty continues to weigh on the British Pound.
  • The USD gets a boost from upbeat retail sales data and added to the selling bias.
  • Bears take some breather ahead of the 1.2400 mark and Powell’s scheduled speech.

The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating near the lower end of its daily trading range, or multi-month lows.

The sentiment surrounding the British Pound remained fragile amid persistent Brexit uncertainties and failed to gain any respite from Tuesday upbeat UK wage growth data, with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand exerting some additional downward pressure. 

The already stronger greenback got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected US monthly retail sales figures for June, while possibilities of some trading stops being triggered below the key 1.2500 psychological mark further aggravated the bearish pressure.

However, highly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit find some support just ahead of the 1.2400 round figure mark and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech, which will be looked upon for fresh clues over the central bank's monetary policy outlook and provide a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2423
Today Daily Change -0.0092
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 1.2515
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2607
Daily SMA50 1.269
Daily SMA100 1.2899
Daily SMA200 1.2889
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2579
Previous Daily Low 1.251
Previous Weekly High 1.258
Previous Weekly Low 1.244
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2537
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.249
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2465
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.256
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2629

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

