- GBP/USD is trading subdued above 1.2550 amid holiday-thinned trade head of the release of key US jobs data.
- Evidence of cooling of US wage pressures could hit the buck and help GBP/USD challenge weekly highs.
- But the differential between US/UK growth and Fed/BoE tightening expectations makes a longer-lasting rebound more difficult.
With FX markets in wait-and-see mode ahead of the release of official US labour market data for the month of May at 1230GMT and with volumes further hampered amid a second day of market closures in the UK (London being the world’s top FX trading hotspot) as celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee continue, GBP/USD is trading in subdued fashion and flat on the day just above the 1.2550 level.
That leaves the pair about equidistant between earlier weekly highs in the mid-1.2600s and Wednesday’s lows in the mid-1.2400s, as well as equidistant between the 21-Day Moving Average to the downside near 1.2450 and the 50DMA to the upside just above 1.2700. FX market volatility is expected to pick up if there is a significant deviation from expectations in the upcoming US jobs data release.
Analysts have highlighted wage growth metrics as the most important for traders to watch, given the ongoing debate about the state of inflation in the US (has it peaked yet?) and associated discussion about the outlook for the Fed policy outlook. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard set a high bar on Thursday for a pause in rate hikes in September following two 50 bps moves in June and July, though a slowdown to 25 bps moves is likely is the Fed does deem inflationary pressures to have eased.
In that regard, any evidence of easing wage pressures (which often then lead to inflation) could see the US dollar weaken and GBP/USD challenge weekly highs once again. But amid the relatively more optimistic story regarding US growth versus UK, and continued expectations for the Fed to be far more hawkish than the BoE in the quarters ahead, the outlook for a sustained GBP/USD rebound, say back into the 1.2800 area of above, doesn’t look great for now.
US ISM Services PMI survey data for May is slated for release at 1400GMT (after the jobs data at 1230GMT) and should highlight robust continued growth in the dominant US service sector. Fed speak will then be back in focus from 1430GMT with more remarks from Brainard.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2564
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2453
|Daily SMA50
|1.2725
|Daily SMA100
|1.3066
|Daily SMA200
|1.331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2586
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2469
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2667
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2472
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2503
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2738
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will markets react to Nonfarm Payrolls data for May? – Live
The dollar suffered heavy losses following the disappointing ADP employment report on Thursday. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to grow at a softer pace in May than in April. Wage inflation and labor force participation rate figures could impact the currency's valuation heading into the weekend.
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near mid-1.0700s on Friday as market action remains subdued ahead of the key May jobs report from the US. Meanwhile, Eurostat reported that Retail Sales in the euro area contracted by 1.3% in April.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2550 ahead of US NFP, Biden’s speech
GBP/USD is defending gains above 1.2550, as the US dollar holds the lower ground amid pre-NFP anxiety and light trading. Hawkish expectations from the BOE vs. doubts on the Fed’s moves post-September probe bears.
Gold down but not out, key levels to watch
Gold Price is consolidating this week’s rebound to one-month highs above $1,870 on Friday, as bulls take a breather amid mixed markets. A sense of caution prevails, in the face of the recent series of disappointing US economic data.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!